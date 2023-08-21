Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police and west side Walmart employee honored for actions during shooting

West side Walmart employee honored for actions during shooting
By Bernado Malone
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of Evansville police officers were recognized for their heroic actions on Monday.

At the Evansville Police Department’s annual promotion and award ceremony, leaders honored over 90 officers.

The ceremony is for their heroic actions during the Walmart shooting in January that ended with the shooter being shot and killed by police, and employee Amber Cook hurt.

EPD leaders also awarded Walmart employee Heather Moore with the department’s outstanding citizen award for helping Amber Cook after she was shot.

Moore says many more lives could have been taken if it weren’t for the officers’ response.

“Very very very thankful, said Moore. “Four minutes, it took them four minutes to get there and 12 minutes it was all over with. It seems like a lot longer than that but that’s what it was.”

Moore say Amber Cook is still having surgeries from the shooting, but is improving.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
The victim died at the hospital.
Name released of victim in fatal Vincennes car accident
Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union

Latest News

Semi overturned on W. Ky. Parkway exit in Ohio Co.
Semi overturned on W. Ky. Parkway exit in Ohio Co.
West side Walmart employee honored for actions during shooting
West side Walmart employee honored for actions during shooting
Man accused of killing grandmother found fit to stand trial
Man accused of killing grandmother found fit to stand trial
East Gibson Schools Superintendent back in custody after failing to appear in court
East Gibson Schools Superintendent back in custody after failing to appear in court