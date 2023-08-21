Police and west side Walmart employee honored for actions during shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dozens of Evansville police officers were recognized for their heroic actions on Monday.

At the Evansville Police Department’s annual promotion and award ceremony, leaders honored over 90 officers.

The ceremony is for their heroic actions during the Walmart shooting in January that ended with the shooter being shot and killed by police, and employee Amber Cook hurt.

EPD leaders also awarded Walmart employee Heather Moore with the department’s outstanding citizen award for helping Amber Cook after she was shot.

Moore says many more lives could have been taken if it weren’t for the officers’ response.

“Very very very thankful, said Moore. “Four minutes, it took them four minutes to get there and 12 minutes it was all over with. It seems like a lot longer than that but that’s what it was.”

Moore say Amber Cook is still having surgeries from the shooting, but is improving.

