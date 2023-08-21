Birthday Club
Pentatonix to celebrate the holidays with performance at Ford Center

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Singing group, “Pentatonix” is coming to the Ford Center this November.

According to a social media post, Pentatonix ‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ performance is coming to Evansville November 30.

Ticketmaster’s website shows the performance will begin at 7 p.m.

They say tickets go on sale Friday, August 25.

You can buy those tickets at Ticketmaster.com or the Ford Center Ticket Office.

