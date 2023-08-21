Birthday Club
Owensboro officials hold Air Show scavenger hunt

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro city officials held a little competition over the weekend to get families excited for the Owensboro Air Show.

City officials hid miniature airplanes near Smothers Park at the riverfront and released clues to lead ambitious seekers to them.

The prize was the best seats in the house and free food during the air show.

Owensboro Communications and Marketing Manager Shaelie Velez says admission to the event is free, but it took just 10 minutes for the scavenger hunt winners to secure special seats on the pier.

”We just thought it would be a good way to get people excited, especially about the thunderbirds coming,” says Velez. “So, one of the objects we hid was a small thunderbirds jet, and then we hid a small cobra jet today. We made little clues, but everyone found it after the first clue, so that made it fun.”

Velez says to be on the lookout for more best seats in the house competitions for the Owensboro Air Show in the coming weeks.

