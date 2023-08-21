NCAA Women’s Soccer Highlights: USI vs. North Alabama

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The college soccer regular season is here. The USI women’s squad, began its season, Thursday, with a tough 2-0 loss at IUPUI.

Sunday, the Lady Eagles were at Strassweg Field, for their home opener, taking on 0-1 North Alabama, who just completed its transition to D-1, last year.



Early on, the Eagles with a good run here. Greta Ohlwein crosses for Peyton Murphy in the box, but her shot goes off the far post, and caroms away. So close!



Later on, it’s a throw-in for USI. It’s headed by the Lions, but here comes the Eagles’ Maggie Duggan, and she blasts it past the goalie. 1-0 USI leads!



In the second half, North Alabama pressures hard, and it pays off, as Olivia Heinert gets this shot off just in time, and it rolls in. That ties it all up at 1 apiece.



USI has a chance later on, to retake the lead. Grace Bamber cross it in front beautifully, for Castle grad, Abby Rhoutsong, but oh, her header goes just over the crossbar!

This one ends in a 1-1 draw, between USI and North Alabama. Both teams are now 0-1-1 on the season.

“I can’t doubt our team’s effort. Our effort was great today. Ya know, these were difficult conditions to play in, you’re talking 95 degrees, heat index over 100,” said USI women’s soccer head coach, Eric Schoenstein. “Maggie made the run like she’s supposed to everyday, which was such a relief because Pilar had a breakaway that the keeper made a great save on, and Murph hit the post, and that’s why scoring those early opportunities, when you let a team hang in, hang in, hang in, even though North Alabama did a tremendous job today. We let them hang in this game, and we ended up tying 1-1.”

“All 11 working, the whole bench cheering us on, it takes the whole roster, coaching staff, everybody, and the support out is always a help too,” said USI junior midfielder, Maggie Duggan.

USI women’s soccer’s next match, is Thursday, August 24, at Wright State.

