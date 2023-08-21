Birthday Club
Monday Sunrise Headlines

8/21 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WFIE) - We are on alert for a dangerous heat wave over the next few days.

The entire Tri-State is under an Excessive Heat Warning from noon Monday until 10 p.m. Thursday.

New on sunrise, Mt. Vernon Police say a woman is in jail after she tried to hide from officers inside an oven.

Southern California this morning is soaked, and shaken.

The region hit with a double punch from tropical storm Hilary to one of the most powerful earthquakes in decades.

President and First lady Biden will get a first-hand view of the damage in Hawaii caused by deadly wildfires.

In the meantime, survivors are grappling with the grief.

