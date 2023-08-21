Birthday Club
Man accused of killing grandmother found fit to stand trial

John Stevens.
John Stevens.(Evansville Parks Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who police say killed his grandmother in her back yard, has been found competent to stand trial.

The trial has been delayed while John Stevens underwent doctor evaluations for sanity.

It’s now set for January 22.

[Previous: Grandson of 85-yr-old homicide victim charged with murder]

Police say 85-year-old Betty Ann Stevens was strangled and had blunt force trauma to the head.

She was found dead in June 2022 in the 400 block of East Michigan Street.

Police say John Stevens called 911 to report his grandmother was dead.

They say he put a fight with officers during questioning and threatened to kill them.

