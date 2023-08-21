Birthday Club
Leary, Davis among new faces leading Kentucky Football program

Kentucky Football Preview
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, KY. (WFIE) - College football starts on the weekend of August 26, and there’s plenty of excitement in Lexington.

Kentucky is coming off, just a 7-6 season, and after Will Levis graduated and went to the NFL, the Wildcats need a new quarterback.

They found their man, in North Carolina State transfer, Devin Leary, the top-ranked QB in the transfer portal. Leary’s hoping to bounce back, from a season-ending injury last year.

In the backfield, Chris Rodriguez graduated, so there are plenty of carries up for grabs, and Vanderbilt transfer, Ray Davis, is ready to run the rock. Both, tell us they’re excited to be playing at UK.

“It’s really cool what Coach Stoops has done here. He’s really changed the tradition of making a winning culture,” said UK quarterback, Devin Leary. “It’s really cool for guys like me and Ray to come in and be a part of that tradition and kind of build our own legacy from it. Of course, the expectations are high when you have really high-caliber players, but you just gotta go week by week.”

“Kentucky is a blue-collar type of program, that’s used to winning and having high expectations,” said Wildcats’ RB Ray Davis. “We know what the fans expect out of us, and we know what we expect out of ourselves and we’re not gonna do nothing less than that.”

UK kicks off its season, when they host Ball State, on September 2.

