Lampion Center awarded $50K from American Rescue Plan

By Aaron Weeks
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Lampion Center received $50,000 in COVID relief funds.

According to a press release, the award comes from the American Rescue Plan Act to help replace lost income from the COVID pandemic.

The Lampion Center provides high quality mental health therapy for children, families and adults who need services. Their services are open and affordable to all, including those on Medicaid, the under insured and those with no insurance at all.

