Semi-rollover crash blocking portion of Main St. in Jasper

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police says they are assisting Paoli Police Department with a semi-rollover crash.

According to a social media post, that crash happened on the square on Main Street in Jasper.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, and to not drive around the barricades.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

