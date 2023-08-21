Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Semi-rollover crash blocking portion of Main St. in Jasper

ISP responding to semi-rollover crash in Jasper
ISP responding to semi-rollover crash in Jasper(Indiana State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Police says they are assisting Paoli Police Department with a semi-rollover crash.

According to a social media post, that crash happened on the square on Main Street in Jasper.

Police are asking people to avoid the area, and to not drive around the barricades.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Our 14 News team is working to learn more on the situation.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County
The victim died at the hospital.
Name released of victim in fatal Vincennes car accident
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking
Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking

Latest News

Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
8/21 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
8/21 Monday Sunrise Headlines
8/21 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say