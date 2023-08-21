Attempted robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police were called to an attempted robbery at an east side credit union.

Dispatchers say it was called in as a hold up Monday in the 7300 block of Eagle Crest Boulevard at Indiana Members Credit Union.

Police say the suspect didn’t show a weapon, but the person was carrying a cane.

Indiana State Police, The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, and Evansville Police are searching the area for the suspect.

Officials are using a drone and K9s.

EVSC officials say Plaza Park Middle School and Harrison High School are in “building secure” mode.

We’ll keep you updated.

