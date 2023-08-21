Heat safety tips you need to know as temperatures rise

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With our Alert Day for heat exhaustion, it brings up how to keep safe during heat waves.

The entire Tri-State area is under an Excessive Heat Warning now until Thursday evening.

Health officials are warning people to watch out for heat stroke and exhaustion.

EMS Medical Director at Ascension St. Vincent, Dr. Kailyn Kahre, says ”Heat exhaustion is the milder form, that’s where people are still sweating they’re not confused, they might start to feel nauseous, feel like they need to vomit. That’s really your signal to get inside and get out of the heat.”

People who ignore these signs become more at risk for a heat stroke.

This is when you become confused, delirious and may even pass out. Another tell-tale sign of heat stroke is a lack of sweating.

But there are ways to prevent this from happening.

“Keep your time outside to the shortest duration as possible. If you have to be outside try to find a shady area to do your work or anything like that that you have to do. Wear light colored clothing that’ll reflect the sun instead of absorbing it,” said Dr. Kahre, “also in this heat, mixing in an electrolyte solution is a good idea, like a Gatorade or a Powerade because you’re sweating out electrolytes as well.”

Some other tips include:

Slow down

Drink plenty of water, and stay hydrated

Minimize direct exposure to the sun

