Hazardous heat through Friday

Near-record highs and lows all week
8/21 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Excessive heat will continue through the week with highs in the upper 90 to near 100. Heat index values will peak above 110 during the afternoon. No rain and lows will only drop into the mid 70s at night. These temperatures will be near the records each day, as will the overnight lows. This will be the longest heat wave of the year so far. It looks like the heat dome may break down a bit by the weekend as temperatures pull back into the middle 80s by the start of next week.

The hurricane season has rapidly taken off. Emily, Gert and Franklin are the 3 named storms in the Atlantic, and another system in the Gulf of Mexico will likely become a tropical storm this week. The remnants of Hilary continue to move toward the Pacific Northwest.

Alert: Excessive Heat Warning
Alert Day WFIE.
Multiple Alert Days for a dangerous heat wave