Gov. Andy Beshear announces Kentucky, Indiana applying for $632.3M federal grant

INDIANA/KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Governor Andy Beshear announced Monday that Kentucky and Indiana are jointly applying for a $632.3 million federal grant.

According to a press release, the grant is for the Interstate 69 Ohio River Crossing project at Henderson, Kentucky, and Evansville, Indiana.

“Our administration has pledged to seek and compete for every available federal dollar for this much anticipated and long-needed project. This application, in concert with our partners at the Indiana Department of Transportation, follows through on that pledge,” Gov. Beshear said.

The $1.4 billion project, which has been branded I-69 ORX, is one of three mega-projects that have been at the top of Gov. Beshear’s transportation priority list, along with the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project linking Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati and the $400 million expansion and extension of the Mountain Parkway through Eastern Kentucky.

The new I-69 bridge will be reliable, constructed to be more resilient to extreme weather and equipped in ways to improve safety, including efficient LED lighting and new signage.

