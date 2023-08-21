EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for a dangerous heat (work week) heat wave that will ease by Friday night. We are under an Excessive Heat Warning from noon Monday until Thursday evening.

Monday through Friday will feature mostly sunny skies coupled with high humidity as high temperatures surge in the mid to upper 90s each afternoon. However, the heat index values will soar 105 to 112° each afternoon.

This intense heat and humidity will greatly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. The safest time to be outside...before 10:00 a.m. and after sunset.

This weekend, temperatures are expected to cascade into the mid to upper 80s behind a trailing cold front.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.