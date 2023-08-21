Dee’s Diner given service award
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is showing support for a local business.
They say Dee’s Diner was unfairly dragged into the spotlight because of the arrest of some employees.
[Dee's Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking]
Deputies say, as a sign of respect, they held their weekly staff meeting over breakfast at the diner.
Sheriff Youngman also presented a civilian service award.
Deputies say it was a token of their appreciation.
