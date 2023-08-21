Dee’s Diner given service award

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is showing support for a local business.

They say Dee’s Diner was unfairly dragged into the spotlight because of the arrest of some employees.

Deputies say, as a sign of respect, they held their weekly staff meeting over breakfast at the diner.

Sheriff Youngman also presented a civilian service award.

Deputies say it was a token of their appreciation.

