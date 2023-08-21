Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Decades-long best friends celebrate their 100th birthdays together

Alice and Ranna have been best friends since the 1940s. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUN CITY, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - The party of the century took place for two women who recently turned 100 in Arizona on Sunday.

Dozens of friends and family of Alice and Ranna flew to Sun City from around the country for the celebration.

Alice turned 100 on Sunday, while Ranna hits the milestone in January. The two have been best friends since the 1940s. They have seen a lot in their decades of friendship and have many memories together.

Although Alice may be 100 years old now, she said she doesn’t feel much different from when she was 99.

“There’s no change. I still sleep, I still eat, I eat a lot,” she said. “But the big change is I don’t run around or do very much.”

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
The victim died at the hospital.
Name released of victim in fatal Vincennes car accident
Attempted robbery on Eagle Crest Boulevard
Robbery under investigation at Evansville credit union

Latest News

West side Walmart employee honored for actions during shooting
Police and west side Walmart employee honored for actions during shooting
FILE - The son, left, and daughter, back right, of Pittsburgh dentist Lawrence "Larry" Rudolph...
Dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari given life sentence and over $15M in penalty
State Patrol said the semitrailer then went off the overpass bridge and began to roll, finally...
Dog lone survivor of horrific rollover crash that killed truck driver, other dog
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
Trump’s bond agreement set at $200,000 in Georgia election case
Airlines are recovering after a historic storm cancelled thousands of flights. (CNN, KCAL,...
West Coast storm impacts air travel