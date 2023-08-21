Courts: East Gibson Schools Superintendent fails to appear for hearing

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Court officials say East Gibson Schools Superintendent James Wilson did not show up for his Monday afternoon hearing in Vanderburgh County.

Those officials say a warrant for his arrest is expected to be issued at any moment.

[PREVIOUS: East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County]

Wilson was arrested over the weekend and bonded out.

Deputies say, around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, they found Wilson in the driver’s seat of a car that had driven into a ditch on Old SR 57.

They say Wilson told them he dropped his soft drink. He says that caused him to take his eyes off the road.

Deputies say Wilson told them he takes prescription medication and wasn’t drinking alcohol.

They say he failed field sobriety tests, but blew a .000 on a preliminary breath test.

The arrest comes several days after 14 News learned that he has been restricted from coming on to school property for unexplained reasons.

We’ve spoken to Wilson by phone a few times over the last several days, but he has made no comments on the record.

