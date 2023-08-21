Birthday Club
County leaders break ground on new Pickle Ball courts at Burdette Park

By Haley Kerby
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In western Vanderburgh County, Burdette Park will soon be home to new pickle ball courts.

County leaders broke ground on the courts Monday morning.

This new addition is part of a $472,470 project to build six pickle ball courts and upgrade the current tennis courts.

The project has been 10 months in the making.

”The west side doesn’t have anything, and you know we have a dedicated group of about 60 to 70 people that play and now they can play safely on something that’s to be proud of here on the west side,” said park director, Zachary Wathen. “I think its great. I think in a couple years we might be the pickle ball capital of Indiana.”

Park leaders say the new courts should be completed by mid-November.

