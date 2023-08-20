Birthday Club
Three historic time capsules opened in Gibson Co.

Three time capsules opened in Princeton
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - In Princeton, three historic time capsules, all over 100 years old, were opened at a community gathering on Sunday.

Officials say two of the time capsules were from 1912 and a third, recently recovered from the Franklin school, dated back to 1922.

Items in the time capsules ranged from coins, old newspapers, flags to even a toy gun.

People were able to view some of the items at the high school before being able to bid on some other historic items, not from the time capsule.

Mayor Greg Wright says some of the memorabilia will be going for study and display at the Indiana state library.

“That’s the same year the Titanic sank,” said Wright. “So, you put it into perspective the way people dressed, their attitudes and the way people spoke. It just kind of makes it like looking through a window back in time.”

We also got a peek into some of the items that students at Princeton Community High School are going to be putting into their very own time capsule in the coming months.

