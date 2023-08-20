Scott pitches Otters past Wild Things

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Braden Scott threw seven stellar innings with eight strikeouts as the Evansville Otters beat the Washington Wild Things 2-1 on Saturday night at Wild Things Park.

Scott allowed just four baserunners over his seven innings of work earning his third win of the season.

After a leadoff home run to start the game for Washington, Scott retired 12 consecutive batters. The Wild Things mounted just three singles for their only baserunners the rest of Scott’s outing.

Kevin Davis pitched a perfect eighth inning from the bullpen before Jake Polancic worked an in-order ninth inning for his 14th save of the year.

Ethan Skender delivered the Otters’ offense on Saturday. He led off the third inning with a double down the left field line.

George Callil knocked him home with a single to tie the game at one.

Skender then put the Otters in front with a solo home run over the left field wall in the fifth inning.

Dakota Phillips notched a single for his 12th hit of the week and moved his on-base streak to 10 games. George Callil advanced his hit streak to eight games - tied for a season best. Polancic’s 14th save ties him for the second most in the league.

With the win, the Otters lowered their magic number to eight to clinch their spot in the 2023 Frontier League playoffs.

The Otters and Wild Things play for the series on Sunday afternoon with a 4:35 PM CT first pitch from Pennsylvania. Fans can listen to the action on the Otters Digital Network with the broadcast simulcast on FloSports.

All home and road Otters games this season are televised on FloSports with audio-only coverage available for free on the Evansville Otters YouTube page.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

