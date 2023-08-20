Name released of victim in fatal Vincennes car accident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police have revealed the name of the man who passed away in a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., ISP and Vincennes Police officers responded to the crash on College Avenue.

Investigators revealed Eric R. Boger, 37, of Vincennes, was driving a 2001 Toyota pickup truck on College Avenue when he tried to turn left onto 15th ½ Street.

Police believe Boger was driving too fast and struck a curb on the north side of the street, causing the vehicle to flip.

Boger was not wearing his seatbelt and died in the crash, according to a press release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning and toxicology results are pending.

