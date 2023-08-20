Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Name released of victim in fatal Vincennes car accident

The victim died at the hospital.
The victim died at the hospital.((MGN))
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police have revealed the name of the man who passed away in a single-vehicle accident late Saturday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., ISP and Vincennes Police officers responded to the crash on College Avenue.

Investigators revealed Eric R. Boger, 37, of Vincennes, was driving a 2001 Toyota pickup truck on College Avenue when he tried to turn left onto 15th ½ Street.

Police believe Boger was driving too fast and struck a curb on the north side of the street, causing the vehicle to flip.

Boger was not wearing his seatbelt and died in the crash, according to a press release.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning and toxicology results are pending.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
Trace Randall Dowell
Investigation into kids buying guns, drugs in Owensboro leads to arrests
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Victim of deadly Madisonville crash identified

Latest News

RICKY LAMAR LOCKRIDGE
EPD: Robbery suspect wielding kitchen knife taken into custody
First Presbyterian Church hosts 25th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival
First Presbyterian Church hosts 25th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival
Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking
Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking
Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking
Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking