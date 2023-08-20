Multiple Alert Days for a dangerous heat wave

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for a dangerous heat wave over the next few days. The entire Tri-State is under an Excessive Heat Warning from noon Monday until 10PM Thursday.

Our temperatures topped out in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with heat index values ranging from 100 to 110°. Our temperatures will fall back out of the 90s and through the 80s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 70s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies.

Monday and Tuesday will both be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, but we may climb a couple degrees higher into the upper 90s to around 100° Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values will likely reach 105 to 115° each afternoon.

This intense heat and humidity will greatly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. The multiple-day aspect of this excessive heat will also add to the impact. This will be the worst heat wave we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. Drink lots of water, and do your best to stay cool!

We may see a few clouds bubble up each day, but we are not expecting any rain for most of this week. There is just a very slight chance of a stray shower Friday into Saturday as a cold front passes through our region. That front will finally bring us a break from the excessive heat, dropping our high temperatures back into the 80s for the weekend.

