Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Inmate caught trying to smuggle meth into Ohio Co. Jail, says detectives

Daniel Carter and Johnathan Shultz
Daniel Carter and Johnathan Shultz(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two Ohio County men are facing charges after deputies say they tried to smuggle illegal drugs into the jail.

An investigation began as detectives learned that during a jail phone call, Daniel Carter asked for methamphetamine to brought to the Ohio County Detention Center.

Detectives say they found the meth after it was dropped off and were able to watch over the inmates until the time of pick-up.

Officials watched Johnathan Shultz conceal the drugs, according to the sheriff’s office.

After the inmate’s recreation time, jail staff found Shultz to be in possession of around 2 grams of meth.

Daniel Carter and Johnathan Shultz, both of Centertown, Kentucky, will be presented to the Ohio County Grand Jury and charged with Promoting Contraband, Trafficking Controlled Substance 1st degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession controlled substance (Methamphetamine).

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
Trace Randall Dowell
Investigation into kids buying guns, drugs in Owensboro leads to arrests
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Victim of deadly Madisonville crash identified

Latest News

Wires down in Vanderburgh County
Hundreds without power near Burdette Park due to downed utility wires
The victim died at the hospital.
Name released of victim in fatal Vincennes car accident
RICKY LAMAR LOCKRIDGE
EPD: Robbery suspect wielding kitchen knife taken into custody
First Presbyterian Church hosts 25th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival
First Presbyterian Church hosts 25th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival