Hundreds without power near Burdette Park due to downed utility wires

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Many residents are currently without power after utility wires came down near Burdette Park.

Nearly 250 people are without electricity close to where the wires fell as of 9:30 a.m., according to CenterPoint Energy’s outage map.

Officials report the road is completely closed to traffic from Frey and Seltzer roads to Nurrenbern.

The Perry Township Fire Department says that CenterPoint crews are working on fixing the issue and urges everyone to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.