Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Hundreds without power near Burdette Park due to downed utility wires

Wires down in Vanderburgh County
Wires down in Vanderburgh County(Perry Township Fire Department)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Many residents are currently without power after utility wires came down near Burdette Park.

Nearly 250 people are without electricity close to where the wires fell as of 9:30 a.m., according to CenterPoint Energy’s outage map.

Officials report the road is completely closed to traffic from Frey and Seltzer roads to Nurrenbern.

The Perry Township Fire Department says that CenterPoint crews are working on fixing the issue and urges everyone to avoid the area.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
Trace Randall Dowell
Investigation into kids buying guns, drugs in Owensboro leads to arrests
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Victim of deadly Madisonville crash identified

Latest News

The victim died at the hospital.
Name released of victim in fatal Vincennes car accident
RICKY LAMAR LOCKRIDGE
EPD: Robbery suspect wielding kitchen knife taken into custody
First Presbyterian Church hosts 25th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival
First Presbyterian Church hosts 25th annual Owensboro Multicultural Festival
Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking
Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking