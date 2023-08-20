Gibson Co. woman sells cinnamon rolls to raise money for family who lost home in fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Gibson County woman has stepped up to help her friends who lost their home in a house fire earlier this week.

[Previous Story: Off-duty firefighters called to large house fire in Princeton]

Brent and Olivia Pinkston, along with their four young boys, lost their home in a fire Wednesday.

The Pinkston’s family friend, Penny Goddard has already raised over $2,000 in just a few days selling cinnamon rolls.

Goddard says the goal of her fund raiser is to tide over the family while they wait for their insurance claim to be sorted out.

”Insurance will take care of them. But they do have their deductibles,” said Goddard. “And I always think of the kids. They want their things back right now. They want a toy that they miss. They’ve got meals right now. And as quick as insurance can be it’s not immediate at that moment.”

Goddard says she’s been selling the cinnamon rolls on Facebook.

The first delivery will be in the beginning of September.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.