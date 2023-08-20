Birthday Club
EPD: Robbery suspect wielding kitchen knife taken into custody

RICKY LAMAR LOCKRIDGE
RICKY LAMAR LOCKRIDGE(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 43-year-old Evansville man was arrested after police say he used a kitchen knife to threaten a victim during a robbery.

Around noon on Saturday, Evansville Police officers were called to an assault in progress on S. Green River Road. Dispatch advised that a man wearing a gray shirt and sweatpants pulled a knife on a victim.

The suspect was walking north from the Dollar Tree when officers arrived and took him into custody. Police say the victim pointed at the suspect, later identified as Ricky Lockridge.

Officers say they found a “Good Cook” kitchen knife with a nearly six inch blade in Lockridge’s pocket.

The victim told officers that Lockridge was sitting on a nearby bench and asked the victim for money as he walked out of the Schnucks, to which the victim said “no”.

The victim claimed Lockridge jumped up from the bench, pulled a knife out of his pocket and said he was “going to pay’, according to police.

Officers say the victim felt threatened and believed he was “in jeopardy”, so he ran into the parking lot and called 911.

Lockridge was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond and faces a robbery charge.

