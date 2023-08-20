Dee’s Diner speaks out after employees charged with drug trafficking

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies say six people are facing charges after two diner employees tried to smuggle drugs to an inmate on trial.

[Previous Story: Diner employees caught smuggling drugs during Daviess Co. trial, deputies say]

Daviess County Sheriff Brad Youngman said it while Harold Sanders was on trial for stabbing an Owensboro Police officer.

Youngman says a county jail inmate placed the order at Dee’s Diner and asked an employee to put drugs in the food.

“The jail provides food even though we take custody of the inmate,” Youngman said. “I’m not gonna say it isn’t allowed or unheard of for someone to try to give food to their loved one.”

According to Youngman, security officers searched the food and found narcotics inside.

Eric Burroughs, Matthew Fullerton and Jennifer Fullerton are all charged with conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, as well as two men with the name Timothy Fullerton.

Kenneth Harper, the owner of Dee’s Diner, said it wasn’t until detectives showed up that he knew his food and his employees played a part in a felony.

“This was literally happening behind my back,” Harper said. “I mean, I was stunned.”

Now, half a dozen people are facing drug trafficking charges and Dee’s Diner is facing criticism.

“A lot of the things on social media haven’t been so kind,” said Harper. “I put a lot of work into this place. My mother has put a lot of work into this place and it’s been difficult.”

Not only is Harper dealing with potential damage to his sales, to make matters worse the two employees charged were members of his family.

“I haven’t slept. It feels like a black cloud hanging over me. Just like everybody else I have family, that aren’t the best of individuals,” Harper said.

Both Harper and Youngman say they hope the community can see it isn’t a reflection of the diner, just a few bad employees.

“I want to make it very clear there were on a few employees that were involved in this conspiracy,” said Youngman. “They’ve been arrested, they’ve been fired from the business according to the owner. And I would hope the community can support this business for doing the right thing.”

Sheriff Youngman said they also learned this isn’t the first time this has happened, with these same people.

