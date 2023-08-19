Birthday Club
Zebra that traveled from Texas welcomed to Mesker Park Zoo

Rowan, Lucy & Sudoku
Rowan, Lucy & Sudoku(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A zebra who traveled all the way up from the Lone Star State was given a warm welcome by staff at Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden in Evansville.

The zoo’s newest striped resident, a 4-year-old Grant’s zebra named Rowan, came from Glady’s Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, based on breeding recommendations.

Zoo staff say Rowan was first introduced to their two female zebras Lucy and Sudoku a few weeks ago.

After getting comfortable as a zebra herd, officials report that all three were introduced to the zoo’s female giraffes, Clementine and Kijana.

The breeding recommendation came from the Association of Zoo & Aquarium Grant’s Zebra Species Survival Plan, which is designed to maintain a healthy, genetically diverse population for the long-term future of Grant’s zebra.

Rowan
Rowan(Mesker Park Zoo)

