Victim of deadly Madisonville crash identified

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) -The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle crash late Thursday afternoon in Madisonville.

Deputies confirm Michael Hallum, 55, of Calhoun, passed away during the accident on Flat Creek Road.

Investigators determined Hallum was driving a white 2004 Ford F-150 when he veered off the left side of the road and overcorrected it, causing him to swerve off the right side of the road.

Officials believe the truck rolled over multiple times after leaving the road. Preliminary investigation revealed that Hallum was not wearing a seatbelt during the accident.

14 News is told the the crash is still under investigation.

