McCutchanville Fire Dpt. hosting action-packed open house

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The public is coming out today to northern Vanderburgh County for McCutchanville Fire Department’s open house.

Not only are local firefighters at the event, so are many people from other agencies as well.

“We have so many thing planned today,” says the fire department on social media. “We are excited to share some of our partnering agencies and what they have to offer the community as well.”

They say the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, AMR of Evansville, Scott Township Fire & EMS, State Farm Insurance, Evansville SPHL Thunderbolts Hockey and American Red Cross of Indiana are at the open house, which started at 11 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

The event also features a kitchen fire demo, car seat station, kids agility course, bounce house and more. Click here for more information.

