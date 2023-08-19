Investigation into kids buying guns, drugs in Owensboro leads to arrests

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thousands of dollars in cash and several guns were seized during a recent investigation that led to arrests in Daviess County.

Deputies were able to get a search warrant for the suspects’ home while investigating drugs and guns that were being illegally sold to juveniles, according to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say around 1 a.m, Wednesday, they executed the search warrant at the home of Trace R. Dowell, 18, and Shelby S. Taylor, 21, who live on Hathaway Street.

Deputies report that among the evidence seized was an AK style rile, a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition and a stolen Ruger 1911 pistol.

Authorities say around $13,000 in cash, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen pills were also found during the search.

Dowell and Taylor were both booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on various drug charges. Taylor’s mugshot was not available on the jail’s website.

