Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Investigation into kids buying guns, drugs in Owensboro leads to arrests

Trace Randall Dowell
Trace Randall Dowell(Daviess County Detention Center)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Thousands of dollars in cash and several guns were seized during a recent investigation that led to arrests in Daviess County.

Deputies were able to get a search warrant for the suspects’ home while investigating drugs and guns that were being illegally sold to juveniles, according to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say around 1 a.m, Wednesday, they executed the search warrant at the home of Trace R. Dowell, 18, and Shelby S. Taylor, 21, who live on Hathaway Street.

Deputies report that among the evidence seized was an AK style rile, a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition and a stolen Ruger 1911 pistol.

Authorities say around $13,000 in cash, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen pills were also found during the search.

Dowell and Taylor were both booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on various drug charges. Taylor’s mugshot was not available on the jail’s website.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
Earthquake
Yet another earthquake felt by many living near the Tri-State
A panhandling problem? Here’s what EPD is planning
A panhandling problem? Here’s what EPD is planning
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home during standoff

Latest News

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
Victim of deadly Madisonville crash identified
Sedan fire in Henderson
Firefighters called to early morning car fire in Henderson
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County
Habitat for Humanity and Ellis Park collaborate for educational event
Habitat for Humanity and Ellis Park collaborate for educational event