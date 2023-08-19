Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Humane society takes in displaced cats from Maui, preps them for adoption

Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.
Displaced cats from Maui have been flown to Seattle Humane to help them find new homes.(KING via CNN)
By Sebastian Robertson, KING
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Wash. (KING) - Workers from Seattle Humane are taking custody of more than a dozen cats flown as cargo from Maui as the state of Hawaii recovers from devastating wildfires.

Hawaii-based nonprofit Good Cat Network coordinated the handoff. The nonprofit said this will allow its team to focus on the growing need on their home island.

The rescued cats were in foster homes spread out across Hawaii until just over a week ago.

On Aug. 8, a series of fires broke out across the island of Maui where thousands of pets remain missing.

The Seattle Humane staff said they’re confident the cats taken in will quickly find new homes once available for adoption.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
Earthquake
Yet another earthquake felt by many living near the Tri-State
JAMES ALLEN WILSON
East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County
A panhandling problem? Here’s what EPD is planning
A panhandling problem? Here’s what EPD is planning

Latest News

FILE - Effects of Hurricane Hilary were felt along beaches near San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.
Pacific coast battens down the hatches as Hurricane Hilary threatens ‘catastrophic’ flooding
Growing wildfires in parts of Washington state are forcing evacuations.
1 dead, 185 structures destroyed in eastern Washington wildfire
McCutchanville Fire Department
McCutchanville Fire Dpt. hosting action-packed open house
Police say seven people were shot, one fatally, in a shooting at a West Philadelphia block...
One dead, 6 hurt in shooting at outdoor gathering in Philadelphia 2 days after killing on same block