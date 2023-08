EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The ‘Hola Festival’ is taking place in Evansville Saturday night.

Officials say over 30 Latino food vendors are out at Bosse Field.

The festival runs until 10 p.m. so you still have time to get out there for food, games and music.

Tickets are $10 and children 12 and under get in free.

