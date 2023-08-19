Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Habitat for Humanity and Ellis Park collaborate for educational event

Habitat for Humanity and Ellis Park collaborate for educational event
By Travis Onyett
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Henderson was able to promote their efforts at Ellis Park this afternoon.

A Habitat homeowner who works for Ellis Park brought this collaboration together.

This opportunity allowed Habitat to educate the community on the need for affordable housing.

The nonprofit was also able to raise as much money they could for future projects.

Chief Operations Officer Matt Reynolds says it’s rare the organization is able to reach a large amount of people.

”Advocacy for affordable housing is huge for us,” says Reynolds. “Trying to get people to understand how, not only does it benefit the families that we serve, but it benefits the community as a whole.”

Ellis Park plans to make this an annual collaboration to help Habitat.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Yet another earthquake felt by many living near the Tri-State
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home during standoff
This pole at a Princeton Walmart has caused dozens of accidents.
The mystery behind the famous Princeton Walmart pole

Latest News

Accident with injuries reported on Quinns Landing in Henderson Co.
Accident with injuries reported on Quinns Landing in Henderson Co.
Campus dining delivery robots arrives at USI
Campus dining delivery robots arrives at USI
Ohio County Drug Arrest
Deputies find meth, cash during drug arrest in Ohio County
Helping kids cope with school anxiety
Helping kids cope with school anxiety