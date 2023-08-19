Habitat for Humanity and Ellis Park collaborate for educational event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Habitat for Humanity of Henderson was able to promote their efforts at Ellis Park this afternoon.

A Habitat homeowner who works for Ellis Park brought this collaboration together.

This opportunity allowed Habitat to educate the community on the need for affordable housing.

The nonprofit was also able to raise as much money they could for future projects.

Chief Operations Officer Matt Reynolds says it’s rare the organization is able to reach a large amount of people.

”Advocacy for affordable housing is huge for us,” says Reynolds. “Trying to get people to understand how, not only does it benefit the families that we serve, but it benefits the community as a whole.”

Ellis Park plans to make this an annual collaboration to help Habitat.

