Firefighters called to early morning car fire in Henderson

By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Fire crews in Henderson were dispatched early Saturday morning after a sedan caught on fire.

Fire officials say it happened in an alley near the 1100 block of Powell Street.

Pictures shared by the Henderson Fire Department show firefighters putting out the fire, which appears to have started in the car’s engine.

The fire was quickly knocked down by crews, but the hood had to be forced open to extinguish the flames due to the hood latch cable burning away, according to HFD officials.

There has been no word on what investigators believe caused the fire.

