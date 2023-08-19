East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - James Allen, the East Gibson Schools Superintendent, was arrested in Vanderburgh County early Saturday morning on intoxicated driving charges.

This comes several days after 14 News learned that he has been restricted from coming on to school property for unexplained reasons.

That’s according to a school board member who told us their official statement is “no comment.”

Before his arrest, we reached out to Wilson, who also gave us “no comment”.

Wilson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail around 5:30 a.m. without bond and faces ‘Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated’ charges.

We reached out to the school board’s attorney, who is now just learning of his arrest and was not able to immediately comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 14 News as we keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

