Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

East Gibson Schools Superintendent arrested in Vanderburgh County

JAMES ALLEN WILSON
JAMES ALLEN WILSON(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - James Allen, the East Gibson Schools Superintendent, was arrested in Vanderburgh County early Saturday morning on intoxicated driving charges.

This comes several days after 14 News learned that he has been restricted from coming on to school property for unexplained reasons.

That’s according to a school board member who told us their official statement is “no comment.”

Before his arrest, we reached out to Wilson, who also gave us “no comment”.

Wilson was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail around 5:30 a.m. without bond and faces ‘Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated’ charges.

We reached out to the school board’s attorney, who is now just learning of his arrest and was not able to immediately comment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 14 News as we keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An image of a stolen money order deposited ni the complex's mail bin.
Property manager allegedly steals rent checks, management expects tenants to repay
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
Earthquake
Yet another earthquake felt by many living near the Tri-State
A panhandling problem? Here’s what EPD is planning
A panhandling problem? Here’s what EPD is planning
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home during standoff

Latest News

Sedan fire in Henderson
Firefighters called to early morning car fire in Henderson
Habitat for Humanity and Ellis Park collaborate for educational event
Habitat for Humanity and Ellis Park collaborate for educational event
Accident with injuries reported on Quinns Landing in Henderson Co.
Accident with injuries reported on Quinns Landing in Henderson Co.
Campus dining delivery robots arrives at USI
Campus dining delivery robots arrives at USI