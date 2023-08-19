Birthday Club
Deputies find meth, cash during drug arrest in Ohio County

Ohio County Drug Arrest
Ohio County Drug Arrest(Ohio County Sheriff's Office)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies found more than just drugs during a traffic stop Thursday.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on 231 North near the Ohio-Daviess County line and spoke with the driver, Julie West, of Owensboro.

Officials searched her vehicle during the stop and found suspected methamphetamine and $300 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

West was arrested and faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

