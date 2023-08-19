Deputies find meth, cash during drug arrest in Ohio County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says their deputies found more than just drugs during a traffic stop Thursday.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on 231 North near the Ohio-Daviess County line and spoke with the driver, Julie West, of Owensboro.

Officials searched her vehicle during the stop and found suspected methamphetamine and $300 in cash, according to the sheriff’s office.

West was arrested and faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

