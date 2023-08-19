Birthday Club
Dangerous heat wave

Alert Day WFIE.
Alert Day WFIE.(WFIE)
By Arden Gregory
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The week ahead will bring us the longest heat wave so far this year with several days in a row of heat index values upwards of 105°. Most of the Tri-State is under an Excessive Heat Watch or Warning through Thursday.

Most locations topped out in the mid 80s this afternoon under ample sunshine and tolerable humidity. We will fall back out of the 80s and through the 70s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 60s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and noticeably more hot and humid with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values around 100 to 105° through most of the afternoon and early evening hours.

It gets even hotter during the workweek! High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Monday and upper 90s to around 100° Tuesday through Friday. Heat index values will likely reach 105 to 110° each afternoon.

This will greatly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. The multiple-day aspect of this excessive heat will also add to the impact. This will be the worst heat wave we have experienced this summer in terms of duration.

We may see a few clouds bubble up in the heat of the day, but we are not expecting any rain for most of this week. There is a very slight chance of a few showers Friday as a cold front passes through our region. That will finally bring us a break from the excessive heat next weekend.

