Campus dining delivery robots arrives at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - USI students won’t be the only ones strolling around campus this fall.

According to a press release, food service delivery robots called Kiwibots will be serving on campus through Grubhub.

The 15 robots will be in service starting Monday, which is also the first day of the fall semester.

USI officials ask people to please be patient with robots as they learn campus routes.

