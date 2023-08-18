WATCH: Touchdown Live! Week 1
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s week one of Touchdown Live! and we have highlights from several Tri-State games.
You can see it in the player above around 10:25 p.m., followed by Touchdown Live + after that.
If you can’t see the player above, click here.
We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:
North at Castle (Game of the Week)
Jasper at Memorial
Central at Mater Dei
North Posey at Mount Vernon
Reitz at Harrison
Paoli at Boonville
Southridge at Heritage Hills
Meade Co. at Henderson Co.
Apollo at Owensboro Catholic
Bosse at Vincennes Lincoln
Pike Central at Riverton Parke
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.