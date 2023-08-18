Birthday Club
WATCH: Touchdown Live! Week 1

By WFIE Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(WFIE) - It’s week one of Touchdown Live! and we have highlights from several Tri-State games.

You can see it in the player above around 10:25 p.m., followed by Touchdown Live + after that.

If you can’t see the player above, click here.

We’ll have coverage of the following games, plus scores from many more:

North at Castle (Game of the Week)

Jasper at Memorial

Central at Mater Dei

North Posey at Mount Vernon

Reitz at Harrison

Paoli at Boonville

Southridge at Heritage Hills

Meade Co. at Henderson Co.

Apollo at Owensboro Catholic

Bosse at Vincennes Lincoln

Pike Central at Riverton Parke

