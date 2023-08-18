Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. commissioners announce pickleball court groundbreaking ceremony

(MGN Online / saimad / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Pixabay / Pickel-Ball, Inc.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the new Burdette Park pickleball courts on Monday.

According to a press release, the ceremony will be taking place on the southeast side of Burdette Park next to the tennis courts at 8:30 a.m.

Officials say you can attend the ceremony at 5301 Nurrenbern Road in Evansville.

