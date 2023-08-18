USI students gear up for first day of class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Students have been moving back to campus since Wednesday.

Now, returning students will start heading to campus.

We heard from a lot of people Friday morning, the university President, Dean of Students, staff, and even a student.

The general consensus for the first week back is extreme excitement for this school year to start.

Whether that’s nervous excitement or not, the beginning of the school year is bringing out a lot of activity.

Activities around USI’s campus will begin with incoming freshman being introduced to USI athletic teams and administrators.

They’ll also be a part of USI spirit activities.

Classes don’t start until Monday, so students will have the next couple of days to get acquainted with the campus.

