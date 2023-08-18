Tri-State suicide numbers show significant increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Suicide numbers have significantly increased throughout the Tri-State.

According to the Vanderburgh County coroner’s office, six suicides have been recorded in the past 18 days and there have been 33 so far this year, on track to be the most suicides in the past five years.

The Henderson County coroner’s office says there have been 11 suicides total this year, which is already higher than the end of year suicide numbers in the past 5 years.

According to the Daviess County coroner’s office, they’ve recorded 16 suicides this year, which is on track to be the highest number of suicides they’ve seen in a year since 2017.

Rick Coleman is a three-time survivor of suicide.

“A survivor is not someone who has attempted and lived, it’s the loved ones of someone whose died,” Coleman says.

When Coleman was in his twenties, he lost his brother Bob to suicide.

“That was like a blow. I mean to hear your brother has died and then have that followed up by ‘he killed himself’ it was like I couldn’t take that in,” he says.

Over 20 years later his 28-year-old stepson died by suicide.

“It was like deja vu, it brought it all back,” Coleman says.

Three years after that, on the 25th year mark of Bob’s death, his older brother Rusty died by suicide.

“I did the eulogy at my second brother’s funeral and my mom had passed away at that point and I said if there’s any silver lining it’s that my mom did not live to lose a second child to suicide,” says Coleman.

After hearing the spike in suicide-related numbers, suicide prevention expert Michelle Nobles says we can all work to prevent more from happening.

“We as a community, if we can come together and utilize and raise awareness of our resources that are available here then it is something that we can prevent,” says Nobles. “It is something that we can help individuals through.”

The one thing both Nobles and Coleman want people to remember -- you’re never alone.

“If you’re struggling, don’t stay struggling and get help. Realize that you’re not abnormal because you’re struggling, you’re just part of society. It’s okay to struggle but recognize you don’t have to struggle alone,” Coleman says.

If you, or someone you know is struggling or in need of mental health care, you can contact the national suicide hotline 24 hours a day to talk to a professional at 9-8-8.

