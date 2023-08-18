Three cars broken into in one night at North Park Apartments

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating three theft incidents that occurred on Wednesday night at North Park Apartments.

Jamie Staton told 14 News on Thursday that she woke up to find her car’s passenger window was shattered.

“I was in shock,” she said. “The window was all shattered out, and there’s just glass all on the inside.”

She said someone managed to steal her clutch from under the seat and pulled open the steering column. She said she believes the thief was trying to hotwire her car.

Staton said her ignition wasn’t working either.

EPD confirmed Thursday that three other cars had been hit that night.

14 News spoke with the owner of one of those cars who said that they had cracked his passenger window without fully shattering it. They also stole his wallet.

Police reports showed that a handgun had been stolen from the third vehicle. The gun was listed as a Taurus G3c.

In total, the reports said the thief had racked up $1,230 worth of stolen or damaged property.

If you have any information about these thefts, you’re encouraged to call the Evansville Police Department’s tip line: (812) 435-6194.

