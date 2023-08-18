Search begins for new Owensboro Public Schools superintendent

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools is searching for a new superintendent nearly two months after current superintendent Matthew Constant was suspended for serious criminal allegations.

We’re told the Owensboro Board of Education is working on forming a committee that will be responsible for screening applicants and making recommendations to the board about which candidates to interview.

Officials say an ad for the position will be placed on the Kentucky School Board Association’s website and applications will be accepted through January 1, 2024.

According to OPS, the screening committee will be made up of a board member, principal, two teachers, a classified employee, one parent and a minority representative if none are selected for any of the previous positions.

Owensboro Public Schools officials say they hope to have a new superintendent named by April 8, 2024. Fore more information, click here.

