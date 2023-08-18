Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County health department says some mosquitoes trapped in Evansville tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Health officials are encouraging people to protect themselves from mosquito bites as a precaution.

Officials say to limit outdoor time between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

According to health officials, wear light colored clothing, use bug spray containing DEET and make sure there’s no standing water in your yard.

