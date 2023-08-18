Birthday Club
Mosquitos test positive for West Nile Virus in Vanderburgh Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County health department says some mosquitoes trapped in Evansville tested positive for West Nile Virus.

Health officials are encouraging people to protect themselves from mosquito bites as a precaution.

Officials say to limit outdoor time between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

According to health officials, wear light colored clothing, use bug spray containing DEET and make sure there’s no standing water in your yard.

