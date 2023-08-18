Birthday Club
Mobile mental health services coming to McLean Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Those who live in McLean County now has access to mental health services.

The Audubon Area Community Care Mobile Clinic offers mental health services to those who can’t travel to surrounding counties for services.

The clinic will be in Calhoun and Livermore on rotating Fridays. Clients must be at least 16 years old.

Nurse Melinda Burgard says the clinic allows people to open up with tough conversations.

“Mental health is a big issue that has come into the light especially since Covid. Now people are talking about it,” says Burgard. “It’s becoming as important as your physical health. It always has been, but now we’re making it normal to talk about your mental health.”

The clinic will be in Livermore next Friday.

Click here for a list of each location and time.

