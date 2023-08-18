Birthday Club
Meet star-studded Kentucky Wildcats football players next week in Owensboro

Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first...
Kentucky tight end Brenden Bates (80) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami (Ohio) in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Calling all UK Wildcats football fans - Kentucky Kickoff promises to be an exciting experience for all Kentucky fans next week at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

The fan fest, which runs August 26 from 1 to 5 p.m., is said to offer a unique opportunity to meet and greet some of the best players on the team.

Kentucky Kickoff will include a star-studded lineup of players including Devin Leary, Barion Brown, Dane Key, Ray Davis, Deone Walker and many more.

We’re told fans attending Kentucky Kickoff will have the exclusive chance to interact with 30 Kentucky players.

“Get ready to shake hands, take pictures, and capture memories as you meet your favorite players up close and personal,” says an event organizer. “Take part in exciting conversations, hear their insights on the upcoming season, and even snap photographs with the Kentucky stars, creating memories to cherish forever.”

Kentucky Kickoff will feature a lively atmosphere with music, food, and engaging activities for attendees of all ages, according to a press release.

Tickets for Kentucky Kickoff will be available for purchase through owensbortickets.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

