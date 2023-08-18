Man living in Henderson wins $50K in Kentucky lottery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Alabama man living in Henderson for work just took home $50,000 from the Kentucky Lottery.

Officials say he played the Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game Wild 8′s.

Chad Wrinkle is originally from Mobile and is temporarily living in Henderson.

He says he is a regular Scratch-off player but only signed up to play the Kentucky Lottery online just days before the big win.

“I actually downloaded the app to scan our tickets, and then we saw we could play online,” he said.

The Wild 8′s win came off a $5 wager,

Wrinkle also had back-to-back $100 wins playing Dual Crossword Craze.

Wrinkle said his top prize win was hard to believe after only playing a few tries of Wild 8′s.

“It didn’t take long,” Wrinkle said. “It hit and I was like in shock. I thought it was $500 at first and then I was like, ‘woah, that comma’s in the wrong spot. That’s $50,000!”

Wrinkle and his partner, Lori, had their Boston Terrier puppy, Chip, join them in the photo opportunity to celebrate their big win.

Wrinkle received a check for $35,750 after taxes.

The couple said they plan to use some winnings to get Chip all the treats he wants.

