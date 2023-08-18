Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Man living in Henderson wins $50K in Kentucky lottery

Chad Wrinkle, Lori, and Chip
Chad Wrinkle, Lori, and Chip(Kentucky Lottery)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Alabama man living in Henderson for work just took home $50,000 from the Kentucky Lottery.

Officials say he played the Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game Wild 8′s.

Chad Wrinkle is originally from Mobile and is temporarily living in Henderson.

He says he is a regular Scratch-off player but only signed up to play the Kentucky Lottery online just days before the big win.

“I actually downloaded the app to scan our tickets, and then we saw we could play online,” he said.

The Wild 8′s win came off a $5 wager,

Wrinkle also had back-to-back $100 wins playing Dual Crossword Craze.

Wrinkle said his top prize win was hard to believe after only playing a few tries of Wild 8′s.

“It didn’t take long,” Wrinkle said. “It hit and I was like in shock. I thought it was $500 at first and then I was like, ‘woah, that comma’s in the wrong spot. That’s $50,000!”

Wrinkle and his partner, Lori, had their Boston Terrier puppy, Chip, join them in the photo opportunity to celebrate their big win.

Wrinkle received a check for $35,750 after taxes.

The couple said they plan to use some winnings to get Chip all the treats he wants.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Earthquake
Yet another earthquake felt by many living near the Tri-State
East Gibson School Superintendent James Wilson
East Gibson Schools Superintendent restricted from school property
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home
Task force uses gas to get fugitive out of Evansville home during standoff
This pole at a Princeton Walmart has caused dozens of accidents.
The mystery behind the famous Princeton Walmart pole
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals
Petersburg dog groomer accused of abusing several animals

Latest News

USI students gear up for first day of class
USI students gear up for first day of class
8/18 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Friday Sunrise Headlines
8/18 Friday Sunrise Headlines
8/18 Friday Sunrise Headlines
Hopkins County Jail inmate on the run after escape
Hopkins County Jail inmate on the run after escape