Hazardous heat returns next week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine will rule the skies for the next seven days. Saturday will start in the lower 60s with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Sunday will be a bit warmer with highs in the middle 90s. Humidity returns next week, along with highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Heat index values will likely rise into the 105-110 category, so heat advisories will be likely for most of next week. If the forecast holds, this will be the longest stretch of excessive heat so far this year. No rain expect through next Friday.

